Police arrested drug pushers, seized narcotics

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested two drug pushers and recovered 2.9 Kg hash from their possession.

SHO Tarkhani Asif Nawab said that police raided at a nearby village here and arrested Irfan and his sister Sajida Parveen and recovered 2.9 Kg hash from their possession.

Police had registered a case against both accused.

Further investigation was underway.