Police arrested drugs smuggler with hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Local Police on Tuesday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered hashish from a lady drug pusher on Indus Highway.

According to information, police started checking of vehicles near Kohat Tunnel on main Indus Highway and recovered six kilogram hashish from a lady smuggler.

She was trying to smuggle contraband from Peshawar to Lakki Marwat in a flying coach.

Police registered a case against her and started further investigations.