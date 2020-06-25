UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested Eight Anti Social Elements Including An Alleged Killer Of His Sister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:38 AM

Police arrested eight anti social elements including an alleged killer of his sister

Police have arrested eight anti social elements including an alleged killer of his sister. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight anti social elements including an alleged killer of his sister. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.

In the first incident police have arrested Imran Javed who had stabbed to death his sister a week ago in the name of honour and had escaped . DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani soon after the incident had constituted a team lead by DSP Amara Shirazi and SHO Atif Sattar to arrest the culprit .

The team in a professional way arrested the killer and sent him behind the bar. Similarly in two different attempts police arrested Muhammad Shah from Pindigheb and Hamid Hasnat from Jand and recovered 4.850 kg chars from their possession.

Yet in another attempt police arrested 05 gamblers namely Akhtar Nawaz , Fayasat Khan , Raja Said Ghulam , Ghulam Rasool and Aamir and recovered Rs 19000 , 05 cell phones and two bikes from their possession.

