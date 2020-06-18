Police arrested eight gamblers in Faisalabad

Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 15020 from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 15020 from them.

Police said on Thursday that ASI Riasat Ali raided at gambling den located near Lakarr Mandiand caught red handed Salman Khalid, Bilal, Abdul Rehman, Waqas, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Hassan, Yasin and Zain.

Police seized stake money and cell phones, and registered a case against the accused.