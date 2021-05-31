Police arrested eleven anti-social elements

Police have arrested eleven anti-social elements including two women involved in different crimes and a seminary teacher for his alleged involvement is sexually abusing his 12 years old student

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eleven anti-social elements including two women involved in different crimes and a seminary teacher for his alleged involvement is sexually abusing his 12 years old student.

ASP Jawad said this while addressing a press conference here.

He said that police had arrested a seminary teacher Aftab Ahmad who molested his 12 years old student .

He said that two women had also been arrested involved in snatching of purses from ladies and said that beside this eight other culprits had also been arrested involved in snatching of vehicles and motorbikes at gun point and recovered two cars, motorbikes, pistols, Rs 57000 and a cell phone.

He said that those arrested include Faisal, Haidar, Ali, Arshad, Yasir, Adnan, Fazal Ghani, Riaz and Yasin.

He said that cases under the act had been registered against them and all had been sent behind the bars. Meanwhile on the directives of CM Punjab , DC Attock Imran Hamid Sheikh and DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani visited the house of ASI Akmal, presented flowers and other gifts to his daughter Aayesha Akmal (student of class II) who is suffering from some mysterious disease.

DC Attock and DPO Attock assured ASI Akmal that all possible financial and other assistance will be provided to him for the support of his ailing daughter and all the expenses for the medical treatment of Aayesha will be paid by Punjab govt .