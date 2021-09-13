Police arrested five absconders

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested five absconders allegedly involved in different cases. According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, Pirwadahi Bazar police arrested Noor Muhammad who was wanted in a murder case registered in March, 2021 in Pirwadahi Police Station. The absconder had killed a citizen Rasool Akbar over a minor dispute.

Meanwhile, Saddar Beroni police conducted a raid and rounded up four absconders Abdul Shakoor, Sarfraz, Najeeb U Rehman and Ehtasham who wanted in a murder case.

The accused had killed a person Imran with bullets in the area of Saddar Beroni and a case was registered against them in May,2021.

He said that the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against absconders and stern action in accordance with the law.