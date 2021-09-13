UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested Five Absconders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Police arrested five absconders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested five absconders allegedly involved in different cases. According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, Pirwadahi Bazar police arrested Noor Muhammad who was wanted in a murder case registered in March, 2021 in Pirwadahi Police Station. The absconder had killed a citizen Rasool Akbar over a minor dispute.

Meanwhile, Saddar Beroni police conducted a raid and rounded up four absconders Abdul Shakoor, Sarfraz, Najeeb U Rehman and Ehtasham who wanted in a murder case.

The accused had killed a person Imran with bullets in the area of Saddar Beroni and a case was registered against them in May,2021.

He said that the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against absconders and stern action in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Rawalpindi Saddar March May

Recent Stories

Analysis: &#039;Projects of the 50&#039; a strateg ..

Analysis: &#039;Projects of the 50&#039; a strategic vision that targets welfare ..

1 minute ago
 CBUAE issues new guidance for licensed financial i ..

CBUAE issues new guidance for licensed financial institutions on transaction mon ..

1 minute ago
 Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fun ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fund for Emirati women

32 minutes ago
 Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by A ..

Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by AWAN Distribution to engage the ..

43 minutes ago
 55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural ..

Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural dialogue at 37th IBBY Congress ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.