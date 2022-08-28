Police arrested five accused with illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested five accused, during the ongoing crackdown, and recovered illegal weapons and ammunition from their possessions.

The Sadiqabad Police arrested the accused Ahsan while conducting the operation, and recovered one pistol 30 bore with ammunition from the accused.

Saddar Baruni Police arrested the accused Iftikhar and recovered one pistol 30 bore from the accused, Dhamyal police arrested the accused Ghazanfar while conducting an operation and recovered one Kalashnikov with ammunition from the accused while Chakri police arrested the accused Sajid and recovered one pistol with 30 bore ammunition from the accused.

However, separate cases were registered against the accused.