Police Arrested Five Dacoits In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:57 PM

Police arrested five dacoits in Sialkot

Police during a search operation on Thursday have arrested five dacoits involved in different cases of robberies and dacoities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) : Police during a search operation on Thursday have arrested five dacoits involved in different cases of robberies and dacoities.

A team of PS Sadr, on a tip off, managed to arrest five dacoits- Danish, Talha, Samar, Yusuf and Rafique from Jodhay Wali village.

Police had recovered five pistols from their possession.

Further investigations were under progress.

