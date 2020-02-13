Police arrested five dacoits in Sialkot

Police during a search operation on Thursday have arrested five dacoits involved in different cases of robberies and dacoities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) : Police during a search operation on Thursday have arrested five dacoits involved in different cases of robberies and dacoities.

A team of PS Sadr, on a tip off, managed to arrest five dacoits- Danish, Talha, Samar, Yusuf and Rafique from Jodhay Wali village.

Police had recovered five pistols from their possession.

Further investigations were under progress.