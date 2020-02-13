Police Arrested Five Dacoits In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:57 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) : Police during a search operation on Thursday have arrested five dacoits involved in different cases of robberies and dacoities.
A team of PS Sadr, on a tip off, managed to arrest five dacoits- Danish, Talha, Samar, Yusuf and Rafique from Jodhay Wali village.
Police had recovered five pistols from their possession.
Further investigations were under progress.