UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested Five Gamblers Red-handed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Police arrested five gamblers red-handed

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The Attock police arrested five gamblers red-handed and recovered 2.40 lacs from their possession.

ASI Karim Nawaz Khan of Jund police station received information that some persons were engaged in gambling near Jhagiy near Habbabs Adda.

When the raid was conducted some persons were engaged in open gambling and the accused Muhammad Akram Mohalla Farooqia, Mukhtar Ahmad Mohalla Barf Khana, Shan Ali Mohalla Station, Azam son of the employee Hussain Kot Addu and Muhammad Aftab Mohalla Takiya were arrested as per the rules.

A total amount of 241300 rupees was recovered and a case was registered against the accused.

