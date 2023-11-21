ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Attock police arrested five suspects and recovered drugs, alcohol, and weapons on Tuesday.

ASI Muhammad Faheem police station Jand recovered 1400 grams of hashish from notorious drug dealer Wajid Ali R/O Mohalla Hussainabad during checking, ASI Sadaqat Nawaz Police Station City Hasan Abdal recovered 1260 grams of hashish from the drug dealer Waheed Ejaz R/O Dhoke during the checking, similarly, SI Yaqoob Police Station Fateh Jang recovered 10 liters of liquor from accused Afzal Ahmed R/OTariqabad Mirza Attock.

On the other hand, ASI Abdul Ghafoor Police Station Bahtar recovered 9mm pistol with live ammunition from accused Abdul Wahid Fazal Malik R/O Jabi Kasran, ASI Iftikhar Ahmed Police Station Saddar Attock recovered 30 Bore Pistol with live ammunition from accused Abrar R/O Mohalla Shahabad.

Cases were registered against the accused, who was arrested.