Police arrested five suspects of a major gang of 7 members

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :SP Warsak Division Arhsad Khan Friday said that successful operations conducted in different localities succeeded in arresting five members of the seven member gang involved in major crimes.

Talking to media men, SP Warsak Division said that more important and sensational revelations are expected from the arrested alleged accused during the investigation. SP Warsak Division Arshad Khan under the effective strategy a series of successful operations are being carried out to prevent dangerous cases of street crimes and other crimes.

SHO Mathra Police Station Javed Marwat under the leadership of DSP Warsak Muhammad Ishaq, while robbing the citizens at gunpoint, fired on the resistance and exposed the dangerous gang that injured the citizens, including the attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs. As many as 5 suspects were arrested by masking a dangerous gang of 7 members, Arshad Khan said. He said the dangerous gangs are also involved in injuring the Policemen by firing at them during a raid in Mathra Police Station limits some time ago.

Among the arrested alleged accused are Nauman son of Ibadullah, Izhar son of Bahadur, Intikhab Ali son of Sabz Ali, Izhar Ali son of Ijaz Ahmed and Muhammad Ayub son of Gul Rehman. The dangerous gangs are residents of suburban areas who used to rob mobile phones, cash and motorbikes and other valuables at gunpoint besides in some points also injuring the people after their resistance.

He disclosed that 25 valuable mobile phones, 15,000 cash, two stolen motorcycles and 5 pistols were also recovered from the possession of the alleged gang. He said during the second operation, an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs through a vehicle failed.

The alleged suspect arrested who is involved in the heinous drug trade is identified as Siddiq, son of Abdul Janan of Khyber district. During the important operation, along with recovering 25 kg of hashish, the carry box was also seized by the Police, he said, adding, all the arrested alleged accused have admitted their involvement in the crimes during the initial investigation.