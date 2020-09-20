UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested Four Bike Lifters

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 06:40 PM

Police arrested four bike lifters

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :The police have arrested four bike lifters from jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station and recovered four motorbikes from their possession .

The accused identified as Mumtaz Ali alias Khata r/o Arang , Sajid alias Don r/o Dhok Keer , Kamran r/o Mohmand and Abdul Majeed r/o Dhok Keer.

DSP Fatehjang Zulfiqar Gillani told media persons that all the criminals had been booked under the relevant act and were sent behind the bars.

He said that during initial interrogation, the bike lifters had confessed that they had stolen motorbikes from areas of Hazro and Attock.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 12 gamblers during a raid at two different gambling dens at Injra and Jand Police stations' limits .

The police said, on a tip off, a police party raided at a gambling den in Injra and arrested seven gamblers .

The police recovered gambling tools and bet money worth Rs 61 thousand.

Separately, Jand Police raided a gambling den and arrested five gamblers.

The police also recovered gambling tools and bet money worth Rs 0.265 million. Cases have been registered against the accused.

