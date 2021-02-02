UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested Four Burglars

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Police arrested four burglars

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The police Tuesday arrested four burglars who had stolen more than six million rupees from a house almost six months ago situated in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb police station .

DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani had constituted a special team headed by DSP Pindigheb Malik Tafseer Hussain which using all modern and convensional methods arrested all the four burglers including Sajjad r/o Pindsultani , Sadaqat alias Jaadoo , Manzoor and Nisar alias Saajoo all r/o Naka Ghulam Shah and recovered Rs 47,30000 from their possession .

It is worth mentioning that the aforesaid accused had burgled Rs 6127000 in June 2020 from the house of Naseer Ahmad r/o Naka Ghulam Shah who deals in poultry feed.

