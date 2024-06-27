Police arrested four car lifters in city

Police in a successful operation and timely action in the limits of Faqirabad Police Station, have arrested four car lifters and recovered nine stolen vehicles from their possession, an official of the Faqirabad Police Station said here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Police in a successful operation and timely action in the limits of Faqirabad Police Station, have arrested four car lifters and recovered nine stolen vehicles from their possession, an official of the Faqirabad Police Station said here Thursday.

According to details, the Police have a grand operation inside the city premises and have succeeded in arresting four alleged accused belonging to an organized gang, a Police official said. A case has been registered against all the accused and further investigation has started.