UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested Four Drug Peddlers

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Police arrested four drug peddlers

Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in the jurisdiction of Dhamial Police Station and arrested four alleged drug pushers besides recovering over two kg charras from their possessions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in the jurisdiction of Dhamial Police Station and arrested four alleged drug pushers besides recovering over two kg charras from their possessions.

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Dhamial Police held four accused namely Saeed, Ashraf, Imran and Saleem and recovered over two kg charras from their possessions.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused while further investigations are in progress.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema directed the police officers to accelerate operations against drug peddlers.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi Progress Saddar From

Recent Stories

459 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

459 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

30 seconds ago
 Business incubation centre invites applications

Business incubation centre invites applications

32 seconds ago
 Work starts on establishment of Education City in ..

Work starts on establishment of Education City in SW: PA told

2 minutes ago
 Bills to regularize 34,296 teachers, 700 doctors t ..

Bills to regularize 34,296 teachers, 700 doctors tabled in PA

2 minutes ago
 Bani Gala protest: Imran reaped what he had sown, ..

Bani Gala protest: Imran reaped what he had sown, says Marriyum

2 minutes ago
 KP trains 4000 clerics to create awareness on popu ..

KP trains 4000 clerics to create awareness on population control

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.