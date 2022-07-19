Police arrested four drug peddlers

Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in the jurisdiction of Dhamial Police Station and arrested four alleged drug pushers besides recovering over two kg charras from their possessions

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Dhamial Police held four accused namely Saeed, Ashraf, Imran and Saleem and recovered over two kg charras from their possessions.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused while further investigations are in progress.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema directed the police officers to accelerate operations against drug peddlers.