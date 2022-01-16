Police arrested four on racing, drifting cars

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four accused for racing luxury cars and performing drifting on roads in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police station here Sunday, police spokesman said.

The vehicles used by the accused were also seized by the police.

They were identified as Zia, Safiullah, Salar and Shehryar.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani appreciated the performance of police team adding that the accused endangered own lives and the other citizens by speeding and recklessly driving.

He made it clear that strict action will be taken against violators.

He said that no one would be allowed to indulge in illegal and mischievous activities.