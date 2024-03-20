Open Menu

Police Arrested Gang Of Gamblers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Police arrested gang of gamblers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Taimuria police station conducted an intelligence-based operation targeting gambling activities, resulting in the arrest of 7 individuals caught in the act.

As per the news release from the SSP Central office, those apprehended including Dilawar, Muhammad Mansha, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Yousuf, Muhammad Irfan, and Muhammad Bashir.

A sum of 17,850 rupees was seized from the arrested suspects, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

They have been handed over to investigative authorities for further scrutiny.

Related Topics

Police Station From

Recent Stories

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to fami ..

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased

7 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to est ..

COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..

7 minutes ago
 CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20 ..

CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20,000 bikes to students

7 minutes ago
 Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen soften ..

Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens

7 minutes ago
 Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

54 minutes ago
 China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct grow ..

China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets

7 minutes ago
Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney ..

Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 22

7 minutes ago
 BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ..

BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony

7 minutes ago
 EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, ..

EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains

7 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points

7 minutes ago
 Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate ..

Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate thalassaemia

7 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan