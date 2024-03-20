Police arrested gang of gamblers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Taimuria police station conducted an intelligence-based operation targeting gambling activities, resulting in the arrest of 7 individuals caught in the act.

As per the news release from the SSP Central office, those apprehended including Dilawar, Muhammad Mansha, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Yousuf, Muhammad Irfan, and Muhammad Bashir.

A sum of 17,850 rupees was seized from the arrested suspects, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

They have been handed over to investigative authorities for further scrutiny.