Police arrested gang of thieves

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Dir Lower Police during an operation, have succeeded in arresting a gang of thieves involved in stealing batteries from masajids and motor pumps from wells in different areas across Dir Lower, an official of the Police Control said here Sunday.

The Police have recovered the stolen goods while the cattle vehicle used in the crimes was also taken into custody. The Lower Dir Police under the supervision of District Police Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal, continued crackdown on the criminal elements and the Talash Police arrested a gang of thieves in a successful operation.

During the action, the suspects, Khan and Murad Ali, residents of Bajaur, Talaash, were arrested and started investigation. The Police have recovered from their possession six water-pumps motors, two solar batteries and the vehicle used in the incident.

The accused confessed to the crime in front of investigation officers after which they were sent to jail. According to the instructions of the DPO Dir Lower, the Lower Dir Police have cordoned off the drug dealers in two different operations and recovered marijuana. Chakdara Police Station has recovered three kg and 745 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused Zakaria, while the Timergara Police Station has arrested the suspect Amjad Ali and recovered 535 grams of hashish from his possession and arrested the accused. During the operation, the Police also succeeded in arresting one proclaimed offender wanted in murder case within an hour of the firing incident and recovered a firearm from him.