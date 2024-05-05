Open Menu

Police Arrested Gang Of Thieves

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Police arrested gang of thieves

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Dir Lower Police during an operation, have succeeded in arresting a gang of thieves involved in stealing batteries from masajids and motor pumps from wells in different areas across Dir Lower, an official of the Police Control said here Sunday.

The Police have recovered the stolen goods while the cattle vehicle used in the crimes was also taken into custody. The Lower Dir Police under the supervision of District Police Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal, continued crackdown on the criminal elements and the Talash Police arrested a gang of thieves in a successful operation.

During the action, the suspects, Khan and Murad Ali, residents of Bajaur, Talaash, were arrested and started investigation. The Police have recovered from their possession six water-pumps motors, two solar batteries and the vehicle used in the incident.

The accused confessed to the crime in front of investigation officers after which they were sent to jail. According to the instructions of the DPO Dir Lower, the Lower Dir Police have cordoned off the drug dealers in two different operations and recovered marijuana. Chakdara Police Station has recovered three kg and 745 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused Zakaria, while the Timergara Police Station has arrested the suspect Amjad Ali and recovered 535 grams of hashish from his possession and arrested the accused. During the operation, the Police also succeeded in arresting one proclaimed offender wanted in murder case within an hour of the firing incident and recovered a firearm from him.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police Police Station Jail Vehicle Dir Timergara Amjad Ali Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

17 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

17 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

17 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

17 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

17 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

17 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

17 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

17 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan