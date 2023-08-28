Open Menu

Police Arrested Husband For Killing Ex Wife

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Police arrested husband for killing ex wife

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a man who had shot his ex-wife dead over a domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal Police station here on Monday.

Police have arrested the accused Sher Gul who had shot and killed his ex-wife Saba Gul.

The case of the incident was registered in Dhamyal police station last month on the complaint of the victim's father.

Dhamyal Police traced and arrested the accused Sher Gul with the help of modern technology and human intelligence.

The accused Gul Sher is also wanted in the Nowshera murder case.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said the arrest of such elements involved in heinous crimes is important in providing justice to the victim's family members, he added.

