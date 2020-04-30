Police arrested Imam masjid for unnecessarily using loudspeaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Dera Police Wednesday arrested the imam of a masjid and registered a case against him for unnecessary use of loudspeaker during Sehri creating disturbance for the people asleep.

According to Cantt Police Station official, they have arrested the imam of the masjid, Maulana Ikramullah, son of Allah Datta Baloch, and registered a case against him on the complaint of the people of the areas for unnecessarily use of loudspeaker and creating disturbance for the people who were asleep.