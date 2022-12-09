Police arrested 'Impersonator'

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :A man impersonating PTI leader, Fawad Hussain held after he called up at the police office to talk with Additional Inspector General (AIG) South Punjab.

According to police official, the fake caller was identified as Sarfraz Iqbal Ghuman booked on report Bilal Ahmad, the operator of the AIG, with Lohari Gate Police Station.

As per the FIR, it had received a call at Southern Punjab Police Office in which the said caller posing himself Fawad Chaudhary insisted to talk with AIG. Upon suspicion, the phone operator interrogated and later made him arrested. The accused stated to have hailed from Bourewalla with temporary address of Lahore. Further investigation was underway.