UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested Impostor Pretending Himself As Police Official

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Police arrested impostor pretending himself as police official

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested an impostor who used to pretend himself as a police official to fool the people.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that Seri police station arrested Kamran Maalik from Seri area.

He was traced following some public complaints against the impostor.

The spokesman said the police recovered a fake employment card from Maalik.

He was booked on the state's complaint in an FIR under sections 170 and 171 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The spokesman said the police would produce him before the judicial magistrate on Monday for the remand.

