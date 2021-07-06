Police arrested kidnapper within 24 hours: CPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muneer Masood Marth claimed to have arrested accused involved in kidnapping twelve years old child, after recovering the latter within twenty four hours.

Addressing presser arranged here Tuesday, he said Zain ul Abidin, son of Dr. Ghulam Shabir, was kidnapped on 4th of July, this month and recovered next day, 5th of July.

"It was a blind case and SP cantt, SSP investigation and CIA team were teamed up to take instant measures to recover the child" he said.

CPO said accused had demanded Rs. 3.5 millions as ransom money from the father, who is a physician by profession. During chasing, accused also opened fire on police team at Kotli Nijabat area.

He said that medical of the recovered child was also conducted which is a legal requirement. We have also recovered weapon from the arrested man, he said.

He also referred alleged involvement of medical representative of a pharmaceutical company in the kidnapping case. However, he declined to reveal identification of the representative until completion of investigation. According to him, they had succeeded to resolve the 'blind case' in the shortest time period.

Referring robbery case registered with Mumtazabad police station few days ago, CPO said they had finally arrested five persons involved into the crime. He said it had recovered Rs. 2.5 millions from accused' possession and handed over the money to its owner.