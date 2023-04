(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a woman drug pusher and recovered one KG Hashish from her possession in the limits of Attock Police.

Police intercepted Mrs. Afzal, a resident of Peshawar, near Attock and recovered one kg Hashish from her.

Police registered a case under the Drug Act and started investigations.