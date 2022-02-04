(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The police on Friday arrested a man, convicted for marrying without first wife's permission, from the Lahore High Court (LHC) premises.

The convict-Ghulam Rasool- had come to the LHC for filing an appeal against his conviction but he was arrested by the police.

A single LHC bench will hear the appeal of the convict next week. The convict had pleaded with the court to set aside the sentence.

In December 2021, a trial court handed down six months imprisonment to the convict for solemnising a second marriage without the consent of his first wife. However, the convict could not be arrested as he managed to escape from the court premises.