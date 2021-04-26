UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested Man For Resorting Aerial Firing

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Police have arrested an accused on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested an accused on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media informed police spokesman. An accused Nawab Khan resorted to aerial firing, displaying his weapons openly and uploading its video on social media.

Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SP Rawal Town conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of City Police Station and arrested the accused. Police also recovered arms,and drugs from his possession and a case has been registered against him.

SP Rawal said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law adding that those involved in spreading fear and panic among the citizens would dealt strictly.

