Police Arrested Man Over Honor Killing Of Sisters

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Police arrested man over honor killing of sisters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday have arrested man who had killed his two sisters in the name of honor three weeks ago.

According to police spokesman, Rizwan, a resident of Jatli had shot dead his sisters and escaped from the scene after shooting his sisters Sadia and Nazia.

The accused Rizwan was suspicious that his sisters had developed illicit relations with someone.

The case of the incident was registered in Jatali police station on the complaint of the victim's father.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that the arrested accused would be brought to justice with solid evidence and all resources are being utilized to arrest the accused involved in heinous crimes.

