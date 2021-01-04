- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Police arrested more than three hundered proclaimed offenders , recovered drugs , illegal arms
Police Arrested More Than Three Hundered Proclaimed Offenders , Recovered Drugs , Illegal Arms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:49 PM
Police during the last year have arrested more than three hundered proclaimed offenders , recovered drugs , illegal arms and cash in different attempts. A press release issued from Attock Police Headquarters says this
Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Police during the last year have arrested more than three hundered proclaimed offenders , recovered drugs , illegal arms and cash in different attempts.
A press release issued from Attock Police Headquarters says this .
As per details police arrested 378 proclaimed offenders , recovered 27 mound charas , 42 kg heroin , 25 kg opium , 02 kg ice and 2580 bottles of liquor , registering 818 cases .
Police also recovered illegal arms which include 599 pistols , 74 kalashankovs , 78 rifles , 13 revolvers , 14 repeaters , 19 daggers 32108 rounds of different calibre , 44 motorbikes , 03 vehicles one trawler and Rs 120 million looted cash.