Police arrested more than three hundered proclaimed offenders , recovered drugs , illegal arms

Police during the last year have arrested more than three hundered proclaimed offenders , recovered drugs , illegal arms and cash in different attempts. A press release issued from Attock Police Headquarters says this

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Police during the last year have arrested more than three hundered proclaimed offenders , recovered drugs , illegal arms and cash in different attempts.

As per details police arrested 378 proclaimed offenders , recovered 27 mound charas , 42 kg heroin , 25 kg opium , 02 kg ice and 2580 bottles of liquor , registering 818 cases .

Police also recovered illegal arms which include 599 pistols , 74 kalashankovs , 78 rifles , 13 revolvers , 14 repeaters , 19 daggers 32108 rounds of different calibre , 44 motorbikes , 03 vehicles one trawler and Rs 120 million looted cash.

