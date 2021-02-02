UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested Most Wanted Criminal: SSP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Police arrested most wanted criminal: SSP

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Sukkur Police have arrested a most-wanted criminal in an injured condition after an encounter, said SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo while talking to Media here on Tuesday.

According to SSP Sukkur, in the limits of PS Saeedabad, the police, on a tip-off, arrested a most-wanted criminal while he was snatching valuable items from commuters and passers-by people.

He said when the police reached the spot, the criminals resorted to firing, which was retaliated accordingly, saying after an hour long police encounter, the alleged criminals left one of their injured companion. He said the arrested criminal was identified as Qadan alias Qado Kharous, who was wanted to the police in different cases of snatching, robberies, police encounters and others, while a pistol and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

