UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrested Most Wanted Criminals In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 08:22 PM

Police arrested most wanted criminals in Sukkur

The Khairpur Police on Friday arrested six most wanted criminals

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khairpur Police on Friday arrested six most wanted criminals.

According to SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail Khan and ASP City Khairpur Saad Arshad, six most wanted criminals were arrested during an operation in the Katcha area of Bindo forest.

SSP Tufail said those arrested included Kajlo (seven cases), Nadeem (two cases) Mehar Ali, Rafique (three cases) Altaf and Ali Dad during the operation.

Related Topics

Police Khairpur Mehar Criminals

Recent Stories

Tareen questions forensic audit of his sugar mills

12 minutes ago

TV actress Ushna Shah apologizes doctors over her ..

37 minutes ago

86 new cases of COVID-19 surfaced, one died: Chief ..

4 minutes ago

Nasim Sadiq says flour mafia is being saved

52 minutes ago

PPP distributes gift hampers among Christian famil ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister inspects measures against Covid-19, ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.