Police arrested most wanted criminals in Sukkur

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Khairpur Police on Friday arrested six most wanted criminals.

According to SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail Khan and ASP City Khairpur Saad Arshad, six most wanted criminals were arrested during an operation in the Katcha area of Bindo forest.

SSP Tufail said those arrested included Kajlo (seven cases), Nadeem (two cases) Mehar Ali, Rafique (three cases) Altaf and Ali Dad during the operation.