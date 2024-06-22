Open Menu

Police Arrested Motorcycle Thef

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Police arrested motorcycle thef

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Attock Police on Saturday arrested the accused who had stolen a motorcycle from the parking lot of the government hospital and recovered the money of the stolen motorcycle.

In Police Station City Attock, Waqar Amin son of Fazal Amin resident of Mirza requested that he had come to DHQ Hospital Attock to get his wife checked up and parked his motorcycle in the parking lot and when he came back, he saw that my motorcycle was missing, Police Station City Attock immediately registered a case and started investigation and arrested the accused Haroon Aslam son of Aslam resident of Awan Sharif Attock who stole the motorcycle was recovered.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Wife Attock Money From Government

Recent Stories

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan ..

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners

2 hours ago
 Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates ..

Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..

2 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function p ..

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct ..

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations

3 hours ago
 ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

17 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

17 hours ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

17 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

17 hours ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan