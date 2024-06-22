Police Arrested Motorcycle Thef
Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Attock Police on Saturday arrested the accused who had stolen a motorcycle from the parking lot of the government hospital and recovered the money of the stolen motorcycle.
In Police Station City Attock, Waqar Amin son of Fazal Amin resident of Mirza requested that he had come to DHQ Hospital Attock to get his wife checked up and parked his motorcycle in the parking lot and when he came back, he saw that my motorcycle was missing, Police Station City Attock immediately registered a case and started investigation and arrested the accused Haroon Aslam son of Aslam resident of Awan Sharif Attock who stole the motorcycle was recovered.
Recent Stories
Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners
Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM attends funeral of sepoy Haroon William9 seconds ago
-
Deputy PM chairs second meeting on medical education18 seconds ago
-
Three arrested for abusing, threatening woman20 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend accused who fled after requesting mobile phone for call20 minutes ago
-
Dow University authorised to conduct MBBS/BDS admission tests in Sindh20 minutes ago
-
Geneva seminar highlights plight of women, children afflicted by conflict in Kashmir, Palestine30 minutes ago
-
3285 patients provided treatment during Eid holidays in Timergara DHQs30 minutes ago
-
19 development projects for Sialkot district included in ADP: DC40 minutes ago
-
Three days annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi to begin from June 2740 minutes ago
-
DC Narowal chairs district price control magistrates meeting40 minutes ago
-
,,,40 minutes ago
-
Mayor hails WSSC, TMA for successful cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha1 hour ago