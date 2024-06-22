Police arrested motorcycle thef

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Attock Police on Saturday arrested the accused who had stolen a motorcycle from the parking lot of the government hospital and recovered the money of the stolen motorcycle.

In Police Station City Attock, Waqar Amin son of Fazal Amin resident of Mirza requested that he had come to DHQ Hospital Attock to get his wife checked up and parked his motorcycle in the parking lot and when he came back, he saw that my motorcycle was missing, Police Station City Attock immediately registered a case and started investigation and arrested the accused Haroon Aslam son of Aslam resident of Awan Sharif Attock who stole the motorcycle was recovered.