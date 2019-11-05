UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested Murderer In Hangu

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:10 PM

The Hangu district police have arrested an alleged murderer accused of killing three persons including two women and a man late last night in village Badabair of Peshawar district, the local police said. Police held the accused after a successful raid at Shanawari area here Tuesday

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) : The Hangu district police have arrested an alleged murderer accused of killing three persons including two women and a man late last night in village Badabair of Peshawar district, the local police said. Police held the accused after a successful raid at Shanawari area here Tuesday.

District Police Officer Ehsanullah received information regarding presence of the accused in jurisdiction of City Police Station. DPO deployed a police team led by DSP Headquarters to nab the culprit.

The police team raided a house in Shanawari area and apprehended the accused along with weapon used in triple murder.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused in Badabair Police Station Peshawar.� Meanwhile, DPO appreciated the efforts of police team on a successful operation.�

