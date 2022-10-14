Police arrested nine gamblers; recover Rs 51,500 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 51,500 stake money, nine mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Friday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Sadiqabad police conducted a raid and arrested nine gamblers namely Shehzad, Tamoor, Waqar, Naseer, Irshad, Khursheed, Nazakat, Gohar and Banaras.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joya said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.