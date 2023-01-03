UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested PO In Old Murder Case In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 05:33 PM

Police arrested PO in old murder case in Kohat

The district police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) Gul Zameer of Orakzai district, who was involved in a 20-year old murder case and had been dodging the police to avoid his arrest

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) Gul Zameer of Orakzai district, who was involved in a 20-year old murder case and had been dodging the police to avoid his arrest.

SHO Jangal Khel Sakhi ur Rahman along with his team apprehended the criminal in an intelligence based operation. The PO was wanted to Doaba Police, district Hangu, in a murder case registered in 2003.

The arrested criminal would be handed over to Hangu Police after fulfilling legal formalities.

