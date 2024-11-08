Police Arrested Proclaimed Offender
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Taxila Police on Friday managed to arrest a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case .
The police spokesman said that the outlaws, Abdul Kashif along with his two other companions allegedly shot dead a man namely Ijaz after exchange of hot words over a minor issue.
The spokesman has said that the suspect went underground and subsequently was declared a PO by the court.
He said on tip off, the police arrested suspect and sent him behind the bars. He further added that two co-accused nominated in the case named Naqash and Waqar were already arrested.
APP/ajq/378
