Police Arrested Proclaimed Offender

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 05:20 PM

Police arrested proclaimed offender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender here on Sunday from the jurisdiction of Bani Police Station here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action, Bani police successfully arrested a proclaimed offender Muhammad Asif who was involved in heinous crime and wanted by the police.

The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bani Sunday From

