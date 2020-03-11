Police arrested proclaimed offender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Saddar Wah Police Station here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action, Saddar police successfully arrested a proclaimed offender Bilal Khursheed involved in murder case in 2017 and wanted by the police.

City Police Officer, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team for arresting the proclaimed offender, saying that strict action must be taken against the hardcore criminals, the spokesman added.