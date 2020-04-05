Police arrested proclaimed offender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The police arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of R.A Bazaar Police Station here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action, the police successfully arrested a proclaimed offender Muhammad Shahzad for issuing bogus cheque and wanted by the police.

City Police Officer, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team for arresting proclaimed offender adding that strict action should be taken against such anti social elements, the spokesman added.