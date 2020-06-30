Police arrested robber after encounter

District Police arrested a robber in injured condition after an encounter in the jurisdiction of Qazi Ahmed Police Station

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police arrested a robber in injured condition after an encounter in the jurisdiction of Qazi Ahmed Police Station.

According to Police officials, in-charge Police Post Nawab Wali Muhammad was on routine patrolling when it came across a criminal identified as Ali Sher son of Muhammad Hajan and his two accomplices.

� Police claimed that after a brief exchange of firing dacoit Ali Sher was apprehended in injured condition while one pistol and two rounds were recovered from his possession.

However his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene. Police have cordoned off the area for arrest of escaped outlaws.