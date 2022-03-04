Police arrested robber gang

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Police arrested two members of the dacoit gang and recovered stolen cash and stolen goods from their possession.

According to the SHO of Kadwai police station, wanted dacoit Nazir alias Jees and his accomplice Shaukat were arrested during the raid.

An amount of Rs. 200,000 along with cash and pistols and bullets were recovered from the possession of the accused.

DPO Tariq Wilayat said that the police were working hard to protect the lives and property of the citizens through their professional techniques and work.