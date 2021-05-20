UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested Seven Anti Social Elements

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

Police arrested seven anti social elements

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested seven anti social elements including a proclaimed offender from different areas of the district involved in different criminal activities .

Police recovered 188 kites , 10 rolls of metalic strings , 2.2 kg Chars , five litre liquor and two pistols from their possession. Those arrested include Shahid Mehmood , Zulkifl , Riaz Ahmad , Laal Khan , Aamir , Sheraz and Umair

