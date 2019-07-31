UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested Seven Anti-social Elements In Rahimyar Khan,

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 12:55 PM

Police arrested seven anti-social elements in Rahimyar Khan,

The City Police of Rahimyar Khan on Wednesday launched crackdown against anti-social elements and arrested seven criminals

RAHIMYAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The City Police of Rahimyar Khan on Wednesday launched crackdown against anti-social elements and arrested seven criminals.

According to the police source, Police have recovered 202 litre alcohol from their possession and registered the separate cases against them.

The operation was launched over the special directives of District Police Officer, the arrested anti-social elements including Muhammad Amin, Allah Ditta, Kashif, Maoz Ahmed, Muhammad Javeed, Saif Ullah, Muhammad Imran.

