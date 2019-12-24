Police arrested seven suspects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The police have arrested seven suspects and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Tuesday that a police party conducted raid at a den and arrested a drug peddler besides recovering 1050 grams of hashish from his possession.

In another police action, two suspects were taken into custody. The police also recovered one repeater, three pistols and 13 rounds from their possession.

Bahawalpur police also arrested two proclaimed offenders of "B" category. The accused have been shifted to police stations where they were being interrogated. Further probe was underway.