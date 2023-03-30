Police arrested six accused, recovers drugs, weapons

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Attock police during their ongoing operation against drug dealers arrested six accused across the district.

ASI Police Station Pandigheb Mohammad Nisar seized 1140 grams of hashish from accused islam Gul resident of Malhwali, ASI Izzat Khan seized 1220 grams of hashish from accused Muhammad Khalid Tehsil Jand, AS Police station Bisal Kamran Aziz recovered 1540 grams of hashish from accused Sher Ahmad resident of Mithial, ASI Hazro Police Parvez Akhtar recovered 1678 grams of hashish from accused Mumtaz Hussain resident of Chechi, Rango police recovered illegal arms pistol 30 from accused Shahid Khan.

Ammunition was recovered and an illegal weapon Pistol 30 Bore with Ammunition was recovered from the accused Sabir Saknah Khora Khel.

The accused were arrested and cases were registered under the Narcotics Act and Arms Ordinance.