UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested Six Accused, Recovers Drugs, Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Police arrested six accused, recovers drugs, weapons

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Attock police during their ongoing operation against drug dealers arrested six accused across the district.

ASI Police Station Pandigheb Mohammad Nisar seized 1140 grams of hashish from accused islam Gul resident of Malhwali, ASI Izzat Khan seized 1220 grams of hashish from accused Muhammad Khalid Tehsil Jand, AS Police station Bisal Kamran Aziz recovered 1540 grams of hashish from accused Sher Ahmad resident of Mithial, ASI Hazro Police Parvez Akhtar recovered 1678 grams of hashish from accused Mumtaz Hussain resident of Chechi, Rango police recovered illegal arms pistol 30 from accused Shahid Khan.

Ammunition was recovered and an illegal weapon Pistol 30 Bore with Ammunition was recovered from the accused Sabir Saknah Khora Khel.

The accused were arrested and cases were registered under the Narcotics Act and Arms Ordinance.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Attock Hazro Jand From Weapon

Recent Stories

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Bill ..

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaig ..

19 minutes ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

49 minutes ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

2 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

2 hours ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

2 hours ago
 Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Fi ..

Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Five Films

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.