Police arrested six Afghan nationals

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The police arrested six Afghan refugees during a blockade at an army check post and registered a case against them here on Friady when they failed to produce travelling documents.

According to Draban Police, six Afghan nationals Mohammad Yaqub, Mohabbat Khan, Mohammad Ayub's sons Umar Khan, Abdul Majeed son of Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Sahaq son of Mehrab Khan and Azad Khan son of Syed Sardar Khan residents of Afghanistan were arrested during the blockade at the Army check post.

The Afghans could not produce their documents.

The police registered a case against them under the Foreign Act.