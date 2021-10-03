UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested Six Gamblers With Stake Money

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Saddar Wah police have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 20,000 cash stake money and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid and rounded up six gamblers namely Agha Muhammad, Bakhat Yar, Ali Muhammad, Tahir Khan, Nakial Khan and Jang Raiz allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered stake money Rs 20,000 cash, three mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police Potohar division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

