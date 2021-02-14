UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested Smugglers, Recovered 13kg Cannabis

Police arrested smugglers, recovered 13kg cannabis

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) ::Two out of three smugglers were arrested for smuggling 18 kg of high quality hashish worth millions of rupees at Draban Road Kalachi.

According to details, Sub-Inspector Excise Dera Ismail Khan Region Munir Khan along with other personnel stopped and searched vehicle number Z-7933 Karachi during blockade on Kalachi Mor Drabin Road and recovered 13000 grams (13 kg) of cannabis from CNG tank.

Excise staff arrested two alleged accused Ehsamuddin son of Sirajuddin and Abdul Wadud son of Abdullah Khan residents of Pishin on the spot.

During the blockade, the search vehicle MNA 4322 signaled to stop. The driver accelerated instead of stopping the vehicle. Following the chase, the driver managed to leave the vehicle on the roadside and escape. A search of the vehicle turned up 5,000 grams (5kg) of hashish.

For further investigation, cases had been registered in Excise Dera Ismail Khan police station.

More Stories From Pakistan

