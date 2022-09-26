UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested Son For Torturing Parents

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Police arrested son for torturing parents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a son for torturing and hurling threats to kill his parents here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

The victim woman filed an application to Taxila police station that her son Zeeshan threatened her and his father for dire consequences for not giving money.

On the request of the woman, the Taxila police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused Zeeshan.

SP Potohar said that violence against women would not be tolerated, he added. "islam teaches us a lesson to give respect, love to parents", he remarked.

