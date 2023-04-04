Close
Police Arrested Son Under Parents' Protection Law

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Police arrested son under parents' protection law

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an accused over beating and misbehaving with his elderly parents, under the Parents Protection Ordinance 2021.

The victims has lodged an application before the Wah Cantonment Police Station that their son Usman threatened her with dire consequences for not giving him money.

The accused's father told the police, "My son was misbehaving with me and his mother today". He thrashed, abused and misbehaved with us and was thrown out of the house when we refused to pay him money which he was demanding.

" Under the ordinance, evicting parents is a punishable offence, with those found guilty may face a prison term up to one year or fine, or both."Police sent the accused behind the bar and started further investigations.

