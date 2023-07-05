Open Menu

Police Arrested Street Criminal

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Police arrested street criminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :An alleged street criminal was arrested red-handedly when he was attempting to rob a citizen at Hub River Road.

According to a spokesman for Keamari Police on Wednesday, a patrolling team of Baldia police station spotted a street criminal who trying to rob a citizen.

The team immediately arrested the accused identified as Asif from the spot and recovered an illegal pistol, an unregistered motorcycle and a phone snatched from the limits of SITE-B police station.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

